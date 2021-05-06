Eating disorder experts have welcomed American plus-size model Tess Holliday’s announcement that she is recovering from anorexia, saying they hope it will dispel the common misconception that “only very underweight people” can have the illness.

In a post to her Twitter account earlier this week, on 1 May, 35-year-old Holliday told her almost 100,000 followers that she is currently receiving treatment for the eating disorder. She posted: “I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore.

“I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free,” she wrote.