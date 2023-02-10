Spread love: how to set the scene this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, which gives a lovely excuse to pull together a celebratory table spread. Amid the torrent of chocolates, red roses and La Perla alongside inanimate objects morphed into heart shapes, it’s easy to feel like the holiday is exclusively for couples. But why not make it about any and all love you want to celebrate – be it your dear friendships, your partner, your family or just yourself. If, like me, you’re filled with dread at the thought of dining in a crowded restaurant, surrounded by gushy couples and awkward dates, limited to a pricey prix fixe menu, then host your own swoonworthy meal this year. Whether love is in the air (and on the table) or you’re planning a Galentine’s brunch complete with fluffy, heart-shaped pancakes, here’s how to set the scene and give dining out a run for its money.

British interior designer, Matthew Williamson says: “Taking the time to create an intimate, visually stimulating table at which to enjoy a meal together is a milestone in the day. Laying a tablecloth, setting out the plates and cutlery, making the effort to light some candles and cutting flowers from the garden, arranging them thoughtfully on the table, are each little nods towards affection – affection for beauty, for the food we’ll share, and for the time we spend together.”