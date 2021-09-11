Gender equality charity Women of the World (WOW) is launching a one-day festival of activism that invites people from all generations, genders and backgrounds to take part in conversations around sexual violence.

The festival, created in partnership with Birkbeck, University of London, will see national, international and grassroots organisations and charities join forces with local artists and leading voices to address the global crisis of violence against women and sexual assault.

Earlier this year, figures from the Crime Survey for England and Wales, carried out by the Office for National Statistics, showed that nearly a quarter of women have experienced sexual assault or attempted sexual assault since the age of 16.