Why are more women than men struggling with sleep disorders and work stress?

The last 18 months have hardly been characterised by relaxation and restfulness for anyone, but a new study has found the number of women experiencing work stress, fatigue and sleep disorders is increasing more compared to men. Such issues are typically viewed as non-traditional risk factors for heart attack and stroke, which has concerned health experts.

The new research was compiled using data from 22,000 men and women in the Swiss Health Survey from 2007, 2012 and 2017. It found levels of work stress had risen in both men and women over the years, with 59 per cent reporting stress in 2012 compared to 66 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile, those reporting feelings of fatigue rose by 33 per cent in women in the same time period, while 26 per cent of men said the same. As for sleep, the number of severe sleep disorders rose sharply in women by 8 per cent, compared to 5 per cent for men. But why is this happening?