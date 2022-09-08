Inside Politics: Interventions
New PM Liz Truss to set out energy bills plan in first major policy intervention, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Today is the day for Liz Truss. Will she be blown over by the size of the energy crisis? The new PM has ruled out extending the windfall tax on oil and gas giants as she prepares to deliver a statement on her plans to ease the squeeze.
