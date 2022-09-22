Inside Politics: No rest for the wicked

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

These really are strange and uncertain times, aren’t they? Jacob Rees-Mogg apparently found a new appreciation for the collective yesterday as he set out his energy help for businesses. The frantic resumption of politics continues today as Liz Truss returns from New York, with her health secretary set to make an announcement on the NHS while the Bank of England readies to raise interest rates.