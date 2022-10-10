Inside Politics: Building bridges
Liz Truss attempts to heal rifts within party ahead of crunch week at parliament, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Arsenal have beaten a ‘top four’ side. These really are extraordinary times. It is another crunch week for embattled prime minister Liz Truss, who is now attempting to heal divisions in the Conservative Party as she battles to save her premiership.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies