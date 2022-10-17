Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Down – and out?

Calls for Truss to resign as new chancellor Hunt rips up mini-Budget, writes Matt Mathers

Monday 17 October 2022 08:33
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Hunt is back on the trail, Mordaunt is hoping the penny has dropped and Sunak might be trying to convince colleagues he’s not too rish for the top job. Are we about to enter Wacky Races 2.0?

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in