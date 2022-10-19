Inside Politics: Time for the voters to have their say
The Independent calls for a general election as Truss faces further backbench discontent, with No 10 preparing the ground for another U-turn on pensions ‘triple lock’, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
It is Wednesday and that means only one thing: Prime Minister’s Questions. Today’s session feels like it might be one of those times when you drive past a car crash – you know you shouldn’t look but you just can’t help it.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies