Inside Politics: Completely fracked

Tory infighting explodes during fracking voter after Suella Braverman quits as home security over security breach, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 20 October 2022 08:41
(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Bookmakers have now stopped taking bets on the lettuce outlasting Liz Truss.

The salad staple is now the overwhelming favourite and is in ebullient form following another difficult day for the prime minister.

