Is a back-to-the-office counter-revolution under way?

Deloitte’s latest London office “Crane” survey is published today, and it appears to show that the workplace tsarists are fighting back against the work-from-home boom – and quite successfully, too.

It puts the volume of new office starts between April and September 2021 at 3.4 million sq ft, which is an impressive-looking number by itself but even more so when you compare it to the long-term average of 2.4 million.