One in four symptomatic children get long Covid, study finds
Research suggests quarter of youngsters experience symptoms up to 12 weeks after initial infection, reports Furvah Shah
One in four children with symptomatic coronavirus develop long Covid, a new study suggests.
A study of over 80,000 children aged under 18 diagnosed with Covid-19 found that 25 per cent of participants developed symptoms that lasted at least four to 12 weeks after the first infection, or developed new, persistent symptoms within 12 weeks.
The meta-analysis included 80,071 young people from Europe, Asia, Australia and South America, and is yet to be peer-reviewed.
