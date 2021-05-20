One in 7 adults with Covid go on to get at least one new condition requiring medical care, study suggests

Researcher warns ‘healthcare professionals should be alert to the possibility of long Covid in anyone with confirmed or suspected Covid-19,’ Samuel Osborne reports

Samuel Osborne@SamuelOsborne93
Thursday 20 May 2021 01:20
Long Covid patient Rohit Patel takes a seat during a visit to the Long Covid Clinic at King George Hospital in Ilford, London
(AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

One in seven adults aged under 65 with coronavirus go on to suffer long Covid, new research suggests.

Researchers in the US found people with Covid-19 were more likely to suffer long-term health problems than those who never had coronavirus.

They found one in seven (14 per cent) adults aged under 65 had at least one new condition that required medical care in the three-week to six-month period after catching Covid-19.

