Review of the Year

Was 2021 better than 2020? Well, yes, but not much

When it comes to Covid-19 and the climate crisis, this year has been one in which the ingenuity of science has been blunted by low quality politics, writes Tom Peck

Thursday 23 December 2021 21:30
<p>It was definitely meant to be an improvement on 2020... so was it? </p>

It was definitely meant to be an improvement on 2020... so was it?

(Getty/Blue Origin)

In the last days of 2020, even in the face of the gathering wave of what was then known as the Kent variant, there was a settled view around. Whatever happened, whatever possibly happened, after Brexit and Trump and Corbyn and Covid and Brexit and Brexit and Brexit and Brexit, 2021 was surely going to be the first year in a very long time that was definitely going to be better than the one before.

So was it? Well, yes, but it’s fair to say the nation might have been hoping for a rather more emphatic victory.

At 7.30am on 4 January 2021, a man named Brian Pinker became the first person in the world to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It wasn’t as seismic a moment as that which had occurred a month earlier, when Pfizer got there first.

