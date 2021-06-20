This Afghan boy walked thousands of miles to escape the Taliban

First they wanted bread. The next time they came, they demanded milk. Then the Taliban warriors encroaching on the village of Dande-Ghouri, the home of Mohammedollah Qandari’s family in Afghanistan, asked for Obeidollah, his 13-year-old son. They wanted to press him into serving as one of their fighters.

Panicked messages ensued between Qandari, living alone in Istanbul and scratching out a living as a tailor, and his family back home. Mobile phone service is spotty, and electricity is rare, in the rural Baghlan province. The hurried texts, back and forth, were curt. But the message was clear. Obeidollah must escape, and go to live with his father in Turkey, lest he become one of the many young Afghan children who are coerced into fighting and dying for the Taliban.

Qandari transferred most of the few hundred dollars he’d saved up over the months to his family, to pay off smugglers. Obeidollah, a shy, slight village boy, tearfully said goodbye to his mother and sisters, and began the epic journey that millions of Afghans have taken over the last few decades, leaving his country to escape war and misery.