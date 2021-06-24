When this is all over, Andrew Lloyd Webber may well be seen as the saviour of theatre

Two occasions when I came into contact with Andrew Lloyd Webber gave me an insight into a man, who is, not for the first time, becoming the most important figure in British theatre.

The first occurred when as an arts journalist on the Independent, I chaired the Arts Correspondents Group. I invited Lloyd Webber to our monthly lunch and sat next to him as he conversed with, and took questions from, the assembled group. It was a surprising experience. The hugely successful, multi-millionaire composer, theatre owner and impresario was shy and nervy, visibly sweating.

A few days after the event I received a letter from him, advising me how I could improve proceedings. At the time, Lloyd Webber had, rather oddly, closed down his hit musical Sunset Boulevard, rethought it and opened it up again. I rather cheekily replied to his letter, saying that he was not going to close down the Arts Correspondents Group and have it re-open with his preferred changes.