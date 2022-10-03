Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Could biohacking be the answer to eternal life?

Most biohackers hope anti-ageing technology will be a means of delaying age-related diseases, but for transhumanists it’s a gateway to immortality, writes Sean T Smith

Monday 03 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Biotechnological powers and longevity are likely to be the preserve of the masters of the data universe – the techno super-rich</p>

Biotechnological powers and longevity are likely to be the preserve of the masters of the data universe – the techno super-rich

(Getty/iStock)

As a transhumanist James Miller believes that bio-transformative technologies may soon allow us to live forever. There’s only one problem: now that he’s in his mid-50s he’s afraid he might die just before this brave new world becomes possible.

That’s why Miller is determined to live long enough to achieve “longevity escape velocity” – the hypothetical point when life expectancy is improving annually at a faster rate than people are ageing.

“I’m old enough where I could easily die before this happens,” he tells me. “By extending my life just a little bit, I really could have a tremendous impact on my lifespan. The difference between 90 and 80 is enormous. If I can survive to that time I have the chance to survive for a very, very long time.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in