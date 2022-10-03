Could biohacking be the answer to eternal life?

As a transhumanist James Miller believes that bio-transformative technologies may soon allow us to live forever. There’s only one problem: now that he’s in his mid-50s he’s afraid he might die just before this brave new world becomes possible.

That’s why Miller is determined to live long enough to achieve “longevity escape velocity” – the hypothetical point when life expectancy is improving annually at a faster rate than people are ageing.

“I’m old enough where I could easily die before this happens,” he tells me. “By extending my life just a little bit, I really could have a tremendous impact on my lifespan. The difference between 90 and 80 is enormous. If I can survive to that time I have the chance to survive for a very, very long time.”