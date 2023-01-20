Many parents are struggling with childcare costs – so how do we solve the crisis?

The cost of childcare was not something I’d given much thought to until I had my first baby in 2019 and calculated that if she were to go into nursery full time, we’d be left with a bill of around £17,000 a year.

Instead, she had three days a week for two years, which is what my now seven-month-old baby will do. Yet that will cost a total of £40,800 for two children.

In the UK parents pay the highest fees of any developed country, according to the OECD, and some pay 65 per cent of their wages in fees, according to research from Business in the Community, The Prince’s Responsible Business Network.