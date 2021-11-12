Cop26: Compromise in the face of calamity

This, we were reminded endlessly in the weeks leading up to the UN climate conference in Glasgow, was our last chance.

The build-up to Cop26, against a backdrop of increasingly extreme weather and barely a whisper on the subject at the G20 meeting that preceded it, was gloomy, bordering on fatalistic.

Even before it started, and in the face of multiple unmistakable warnings of imminent and widespread environmental collapse, the Glasgow meeting was written off as hopeless, pointless and scarily weak on both the delivery of previous commitments and a consensus over the need for new, stronger ones.