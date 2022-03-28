A call to arms: My year of jabbing for the NHS

From the frail and elderly to school children, Michael Harrison spent the whole of 2021 on the frontline of the vaccine drive. This is a diary of what he saw

Monday 28 March 2022 23:39
Comments
(Tom Ford)

January 2021: “Have you ever had anaphylaxis?” “No, I’ve never even met her.” It’s my very first shift in a Covid-19 mass vaccination centre somewhere in England and I am listening to a sprightly but mischievous septuagenarian being health screened to establish he is suitable for the jab. It takes more than that to faze an ex-ward sister and so she presses on, asking him about any serious allergies, blood disorders or other medical conditions he has that we should know about. As I note down his answers and tick various boxes on my computer screen it occurs to me that after a lifetime spent mostly in newspaper offices, this is very different job.

I belong to an army of 80,000 volunteer vaccinators who have answered the call to arms though I don’t march under Boris Johnson’s banner and nor, I suspect, do many of my colleagues. Who are they? Many are retired health-care workers but these are outnumbered by vets, architects, ex-police officers, pub managers, beauty therapists, out-of-work actors and, most of all, airline staff – mainly cabin crew.

We have all completed our online training – including, bizarrely, one course teaching us how to spot and de-radicalise a would-be terrorist. And we have been taught the theory of how to vaccinate but very few of us have ever stuck a razor-sharp one-inch needle into human flesh until the first time we do it for real.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in