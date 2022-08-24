Why the fate of ‘mid-tier’ films at the cinema matters

Is Disney’s hit Prey really a predator that is eating into the returns of Britain’s – and the world’s – cinemas?

That looks like a bit of playful hyperbole to describe the cinema-skipping movie, which is the latest, and maybe the best, iteration of the long-running Predator franchise birthed in the late 1980s with a muscular action flick featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his pre-governor of California days.

But here’s the thing: thanks to research conducted by the British Film Institute (BFI), I think I can back my assertion up. Prey would probably become a part of cinema’s “middle ground” had it been released, grossing somewhere between £2m and £20m in the UK.