Don’t waste your breath calling Boris Johnson a liar

What is the point of calling Boris Johnson a liar? I asked Steve Bray this question the other day. He is the noisy man who used to shout “Stop Brexit” outside parliament, and having failed to stop Brexit now shouts through a loudspeaker that the prime minister is “a liar, a cheat and a charlatan”.

In between these tirades, he plays loud music in the general direction of the seat of our democracy from a traffic island in Parliament Street. “The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)” by the Fun Boy Three. “Road to Nowhere” by Talking Heads. “Liar” by the Sex Pistols. You get the idea.

I quite like the music, and I would defend to the death Bray’s right to free expression even if I didn’t. On the other hand, I would go for checks and balances on the subject of amplified speech and music in public places. And I do not see the point of bawling abuse at people, even if Bray, a former Liberal Democrat candidate, disagrees with them.