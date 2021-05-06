T

here have been many women killed by men in the past two months – on average, says the Femicide Census group, which collates data about such deaths, a woman is killed by a man every three days.

But two names have been absorbed into the public consciousness – Sarah Everard and Julia James.

Sarah, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing on the evening of 3 March after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham Common to walk home to Brixton Hill. A serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was arrested six days later and, when Sarah’s remains were discovered in woodland near Ashford, Kent, on 10 March, he was charged with her kidnapping and murder, and is awaiting trial.