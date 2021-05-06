‘Why not talk to boys and young men about this?’ Dr Ranj on Sarah Everard, men and toxic masculinity
How do we tackle toxic masculinity? We start by getting young men to talk, Dr Ranj tells David Barnett
here have been many women killed by men in the past two months – on average, says the Femicide Census group, which collates data about such deaths, a woman is killed by a man every three days.
But two names have been absorbed into the public consciousness – Sarah Everard and Julia James.
Sarah, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing on the evening of 3 March after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham Common to walk home to Brixton Hill. A serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was arrested six days later and, when Sarah’s remains were discovered in woodland near Ashford, Kent, on 10 March, he was charged with her kidnapping and murder, and is awaiting trial.
