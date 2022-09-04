In more than 20 years of visiting home, Britain has never looked so weary
As he has lived and worked across a number of countries, most recently the US, Andrew Buncombe has made frequent return trips. His most recent experience left him shocked
The scale of the looming crisis is apparent straight away.
“The country is screwed,” says a friend. “And things are only going to get worse when the new bills come later in the year. People just won’t be able to pay them.”
It has been three years since last visiting the UK, and the overnight flight from Seattle has left me spaced out. It feels like time for bed, but my friends are adamant I hear them out.
