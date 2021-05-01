I

n March, Spain’s foreign minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, was asked if there was something she would miss about the United Kingdom as it left the European Union. “They’ve always been ultra-pragmatists in international relations, and I will miss that,” she said. “I will also miss this ability they had to look at the world as a globalised country which they are in. In a way, Spain would feel a close affinity to the UK in that we have a history where we’ve looked at the world.”

Of course, Spain and Britain share a long and intricate past – from 16th-century Tudor marriages to wars, allegiances, expat mining companies and the friendly roots of 19th century fútbol. Today, however, they are interwoven through a network of socio-economic, political, and academic alliances fuelled by lucrative tourism and bilateral migration.

“But I guess that’s what British citizens have decided,” continued González, “so we’ll try to, in any event – from this new position of the UK being a third country to the European Union – continue to have a close alliance and extremely close relationships with the UK.”