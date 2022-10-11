Where have all the foster carers gone?

Out of the 12 million children living in England, more than 80,000 are being looked after by local authorities. At the current rate of growth of 2 per cent per year, this figure could reach 100,000 in the next decade.

Charities like Barnardo’s, which are working to place children into appropriate foster care settings, are feeling immense pressure as referrals flow in. Between August 2021 and July 2022, 19,996 children were referred to Barnardo’s UK-wide fostering service, a 28 per cent rise as compared to the previous 12-month period.

“Some children will always need to come into care, but there has been a huge increase in the numbers in recent years,” says Nicola Williams, UK Head of Service Development and Quality at Barnardo’s Fostering and Adoption. “This has placed further strain on an already struggling system. Reduced funding has left many local authorities having to focus on support for children who have already suffered serious harm, with little left for early support for families.”