The rise of the autonomous fighter plane

Over the last few years, many observers in the aviation industry have been impressed by the development of a new, unmanned drone aircraft in Australia. It’s part of a programme known as “Loyal Wingman” and it looks set to change military aviation forever.

At first sight, the Australian development is nothing new. The well-established American-made “Reaper” is an unmanned ground attack aircraft that has long been operated by the United States and its allies. It was credited, for example, with a series of successes in recent counterinsurgency operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Reaper is a propeller-driven machine with a really quite modest speed of 450km/h. This sort of capability is fine for counter-insurgency warfare, but Reaper would struggle to survive in a more hostile aerial environment.

The next generation of drone aircraft, then, is likely to do better. Several countries are about to introduce next-generation, jet-propelled drones which are expected to evolve into fully-fledged robotic fighter planes.