How the Greens became a local election winning machine

The first Green Party councillor was elected in 1986, now there are 547 of them and they lead two councils. Colin Drury explains exactly how they managed it

Sunday 22 May 2022 21:30
<p>The Green’s are hoping their local election success will translate into a General Election</p>

The Green's are hoping their local election success will translate into a General Election

It was shortly before midnight on 8 May 1986 when John Marjoram made British political history.

It was his daughter, Cleo, who broke the news to him. She ran across the counting hall of that year’s Stroud District Council elections. “Dad,” she shouted, “you’ve won by 44 votes.”

Thus, this one-time factory worker became the first Green Party councillor ever elected in the UK.

