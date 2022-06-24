How ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ got published

Twenty-five years ago Bloomsbury published the first book by the then-unknown Joanne Rowling. Sean Smith, who wrote a biography of the author, tells the story of how it happened

<p>The boy who took over the world, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ has sold over 140 million copies worldwide </p>

The first three chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone went – unread – straight into the reject basket of manuscripts at the offices of the Christopher Little Literary Agency in Fulham, London. It was obviously a children’s book and the agency didn’t handle them because Little didn’t think they made any money.

Fortunately for millions of subsequent readers, Little’s personal assistant, Bryony Evans, would always have a flick through the discarded submissions just in case one grabbed her attention. She fished out the story of a boy wizard that, at this stage, consisted of a synopsis and three chapters which was a standard offering for most agents.

