How my heart condition taught me to truly read the game of football

Sitting watching football at home on TV through my childhood and teenage years, most often in the company of my parents, I learned a great deal about football. I heard stories from my dad about his own football playing days and his later stints as a referee. Sitting in our living room, my parents on the couch and me on a seat close to the back window, nearest the TV itself, we really seemed to watch games: not passively but actively.

The footballers I most admired as a child – my first role models who weren’t people I knew – were the ones I perceived as not being “flashy”, not your Klinsmanns or Ginolas, but the kind I thought were serious and determined players: Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Gennaro Gattuso. I loved players who were clever, who understood that a lot less energy could be expended by being in the right place at the right moment in a game. Midfield generals. Solid centre backs. Players you might describe as good readers of the game.