How my heart condition taught me to truly read the game of football

David Toms was born with a serious congenital heart defect, he was never going to be especially fast on the pitch but he learnt much more about the game from being a spectator

Monday 15 August 2022 21:30
<p>A heart condition held the author back when playing football</p>

A heart condition held the author back when playing football

(Getty/iStock)

Sitting watching football at home on TV through my childhood and teenage years, most often in the company of my parents, I learned a great deal about football. I heard stories from my dad about his own football playing days and his later stints as a referee. Sitting in our living room, my parents on the couch and me on a seat close to the back window, nearest the TV itself, we really seemed to watch games: not passively but actively.

The footballers I most admired as a child – my first role models who weren’t people I knew – were the ones I perceived as not being “flashy”, not your Klinsmanns or Ginolas, but the kind I thought were serious and determined players: Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Gennaro Gattuso. I loved players who were clever, who understood that a lot less energy could be expended by being in the right place at the right moment in a game. Midfield generals. Solid centre backs. Players you might describe as good readers of the game.

