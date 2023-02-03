Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Site plan: will robots soon be building our homes?

With the construction industry in crisis, AI-powered machines are being used more than ever before, says Pranshu Verma. What can they do – and what are the risks?

Friday 03 February 2023 13:23
Comments
<p>Dusty, a robot for used for construction layouts </p>

Dusty, a robot for used for construction layouts

(Dusty Robotics)

Self-driving trench diggers. Drones that digitally recreate buildings. Roomba-like devices that outline where every beam on a floor should go.

The construction site of the future is already here as homes, office buildings and industrial sites go up around the country. Robots that can lay bricks, put up drywall and tie rebar are pitching in at a time when the construction industry is in major flux.

Meanwhile, start-ups are pouring even more resources into the field, including building robots that survey and monitor, as well as heavy machinery that can operate on its own. They are hoping to automate a complicated field involving moving parts and vastly different sites and buildings.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in