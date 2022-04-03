‘People find it reassuring that the Tories care only about power’: Tony Blair on how Labour can win

The former prime minister answered students’ questions at King’s College London and revealed what he thinks is the key to beating the Tories. By John Rentoul

Sunday 03 April 2022 21:30
<p>Tony Blair: ‘After I left people went back to the traditional roots of Labour, which I think was – and is – a mistake’ </p>

(Nathan Clarke)

Tony Blair was the special guest for the classes I teach at King’s College London with Dr Michelle Clement, Dr Jack Brown and Professor Jon Davis. He said: “It is a very weird thing to be studied.” And he made a face when he was introduced as “Sir” Tony: “I wince, but there it is. I’m very happy with it. But, you know... ”

We do know about the petition against his knighthood that attracted a million signatures, but he didn’t elaborate, moving straight on to taking the students’ questions.

One asked how he would win an election for Labour today. “The first thing is to realise that the psychology of the country towards Labour and the Conservatives is different,” he said. “Unfortunately, if you look back on, what, 120 years of Labour’s existence, we’ve been in power for less than a third, roughly a quarter, of that time. And half of it was New Labour, and there are parts of the Labour Party that are not too keen on remembering that part.

