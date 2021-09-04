The people with the impossible task: Clearing Iraq of its landmines
Iraq is thought to be the most landmine-contaminated country in the world. For almost 30 years, a British agency has been tirelessly clearing the territory of explosive devices. David Barnett went out there to see their work
At this time of year, the plains above Tulaband in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq are tinder-dry and hot, yellow scrubland rolls off in every direction until it meets the azure sky, and the sun bakes the ground with temperatures nudging 50C.
It is stark but beautiful, and it is where 19-year-old shepherd Raad Faris allows his flock to roam, with nothing between him and his village of Gazakan except for endless grass and rocks.
But today, something else...
