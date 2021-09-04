The people with the impossible task: Clearing Iraq of its landmines

At this time of year, the plains above Tulaband in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq are tinder-dry and hot, yellow scrubland rolls off in every direction until it meets the azure sky, and the sun bakes the ground with temperatures nudging 50C.

It is stark but beautiful, and it is where 19-year-old shepherd Raad Faris allows his flock to roam, with nothing between him and his village of Gazakan except for endless grass and rocks.

But today, something else...