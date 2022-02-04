The Light in the Darkness: Can you make a video game about the Holocaust?
When ‘The Light in the Darkness’ is launched later this year, Luc Bernard hopes it will engage hearts and minds in ways that traditional approaches to Holocaust education do not, he spoke to Stephen Applebaum
Nearly ready to cry,” tweeted Luc Bernard, on 21 January, “finally people are seeing the importance of it after a decade of being punched down.”
The “it” in question is The Light in the Darkness, a video game set in France during the Second World War and Bernard has been fighting to convince people for years that it could make a legitimate and effective contribution to Holocaust education and Holocaust memory.
Bernard was born in France, and then lived in the UK until re-crossing the Channel aged 10. He now resides in Los Angeles and has, so far, poured $200,000 of his own money into the controversial project and weathered many attacks, both professional and personal, in his quest to bring it to fruition.
