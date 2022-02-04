The Light in the Darkness: Can you make a video game about the Holocaust?

Nearly ready to cry,” tweeted Luc Bernard, on 21 January, “finally people are seeing the importance of it after a decade of being punched down.”

The “it” in question is The Light in the Darkness, a video game set in France during the Second World War and Bernard has been fighting to convince people for years that it could make a legitimate and effective contribution to Holocaust education and Holocaust memory.

Bernard was born in France, and then lived in the UK until re-crossing the Channel aged 10. He now resides in Los Angeles and has, so far, poured $200,000 of his own money into the controversial project and weathered many attacks, both professional and personal, in his quest to bring it to fruition.