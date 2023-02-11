Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A stitch in time: strangers take on unfinished knitting projects for grieving families

Caitlin Huson meets the volunteer ‘finishers’ completing labours of love after their makers pass away

Saturday 11 February 2023 13:05
Comments
<p>Loose Ends founders Masey Kaplan and Jen Simonic knit together </p>

Loose Ends founders Masey Kaplan and Jen Simonic knit together

(Winky Lewis)

Karen Sturges was knitting five baby sweaters, one for each grandchild’s future baby, when she was suddenly diagnosed with lymphoma. She did not have much longer to live.

As she dealt with the devastation of the diagnosis, one thing kept coming up.

“The thing that she was most worried about was finishing these sweaters,” says her daughter Annie Gatewood, 53. “She was just distraught that she didn’t think she was going to be able to finish.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in