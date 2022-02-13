What exactly is a Xennial?
Rishi Sunak fits into a group which could be referred to as Xennials – halfway between Gen X and Millennial. But what is their world view? Hannah Fearn finds out
When Rishi Sunak rose in the commons to set out his budget for Covid recovery he was speaking to a weary workforce, a nation battered down emotionally and economically by almost two years of pandemic restrictions. His audience was tired, embittered, fed up. He was addressing a nation stuck in a groundhog day, living life in an endless loop often inhabiting little more than a handful of rooms and a local park. They needed to hear something uplifting. They needed a reason for hope.
The words the chancellor chose to deliver this message, and the fact that he delivered them with such conviction, were not coincidental. We were not only witnessing a carefully rehearsed piece of political theatre from a man gearing himself up to challenge for the top job (although it was that, too).
Instead, when he told the people that he would lead them into a “new age of optimism” he revealed something indelible about himself: his generation.
