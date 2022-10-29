An open letter to the government from a concerned doctor

As a GP, part of my role is to advocate for patients. However, during my training I never anticipated that in order to do this I would be compelled to write a public letter to criticise the government.

I want to clarify that in describing examples of the gravity of the situation, I direct no blame at those people who are working in horrendous conditions to give the best care that they possibly can. Covid is also not to blame. It made things a lot worse, but I believe the destruction of the NHS was already under way well before the pandemic. In addition, I do not believe that the recent “musical chairs” surrounding the Conservative Party leadership has the potential to change anything fundamental about the core values of this government.

The combined service of social care and the NHS is just not working, and patients and staff are coming to unnecessary harm as a result. The fact that it doesn’t work is due to a chronic lack of resources and a huge increase in demand. I believe this is deliberate: the health service is already being privatised. The £34bn promised in the 2019 Conservative manifesto has not made it to hospital wards and community services. Combine this with contracts being given to private businesses and the deliberate dismantling of services, and the result is that good health – along with the ability to access care – is now directly proportional to income.