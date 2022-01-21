Adorning glory: The man who gave Oasis their look

If you don’t know Brian Cannon’s name, you’ll definitely maybe know his work. A graphic designer, photographer and art director, Cannon’s imagery has been seen on what can only be described as some of the most iconic record sleeves of the past quarter of a century – including, arguably, THE most iconic album cover, Oasis’s debut album.

In fact, he did most of Oasis’s best sleeve designs, as well as those for the band’s spiritual brothers The Verve, and a host of Nineties luminaries such as Suede, Super Furry Animals, and the Ruthless Rap Assassins. And, like all good rock’n’roll stories, this one begins at a party.

Sometime in the late Eighties Cannon was with his then girlfriend at a house party in his native Wigan. He recalls, “In those days you had to take physical records with you to a party for the music. So I had a load and I got talking to this bloke there about music and we had a right good chat.”