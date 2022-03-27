The remarkable life and horrific death of Pier Paolo Pasolini

In 1975 a left-wing film director was brutally murdered on the streets of Rome. No one knows what happened and the authorities aren’t interested in the truth. Kevin Childs recalls a fearless intellectual

Sunday 27 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Pasolini: a thorn in the municipal side </p>

Pasolini: a thorn in the municipal side

(Getty)

Imagine the scene as if it were a movie script. Piazza del Cinquecento, Rome, at night. The big yellow lights, the bulk of Stazione Termini, Rome’s main train station, stretching out into the dark like a great sleeping dragon. A tracking camera, high up on a mechanical crane arm, gives a sweep of the piazza in front, the comings and goings, cars pull up and people get out, some running to catch a late train, others sauntering to a news stand or cafe.

It’s early November, but not too cold. The warm autumn has lingered on.

The camera follows one car, a silver Alfa Romeo 2000GT, low, sporty, sleek, as it comes to a stop on the curb of the piazza by a cafe called Gambrinus. Some boys, 17 and 18-year-olds, hang about outside.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in