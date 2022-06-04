Reconciliation and tolerance are values so central to the job description of Queen Elizabeth II that she is almost woke. Although, in reality, of course, all she is doing is accepting and promoting the kind of multicultural and multiracial societies that the UK and the commonwealth have become – in sharp contrast to the homogenous scene in 1952 (with the uneasy exception of the then dominion of the Union of South Africa, in its apartheid phase).

She does the right thing the right way, on the whole, and, especially as the years have gone on, her charisma has partly compensated for Britain’s loss of empire and declining power in the world. She has been able to leverage her position to help her ministers and further British interests, especially in signalling and leading efforts at reconciliation.

Two decades after the end of the war, for example, she visited what was then West Germany to show there were no hard feelings about the time when the Luftwaffe had bombed Buckingham Palace and missed killing her father by a few yards (of course handed the King and Queen a huge propaganda victory in their tours of bombed-out neighbourhoods at the same time – “at last we can look the east end in the face”).