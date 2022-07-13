How Brittney Griner became a pawn in the US-Russia geopolitical war

Brittney Griner has an extraordinary reach. She stands at more than 2m in height (6ft 9in) and if you watch her in action you will see she puts it all to good use.

She loves to shoot, to drive at the opposition – and she delights fans by hanging onto the rim after dunking. She is black and outspoken, and for a number of years, she has been one of the most exciting players in American women’s basketball, a powerful influence not just within the sport itself, but in the broader culture that supports it.

In 2013, when she was just 22, she was the one draft pick in the Women’s National Basketball Association league, signing for the Phoenix Mercury, where she was picked to play at in the centre position. That year, she was the first openly gay athlete to be sponsored by Nike.