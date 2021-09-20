‘What have people been getting up to during lockdown?’ Sex during the Covid-19 pandemic

Despite social distancing rules, GP Berenice Langdon has seen an increase in the number of patients coming in with sexually transmitted infections. So what’s been going on?

Tuesday 21 September 2021 00:01
comments
<p>Some GPs are seeing more sexually transmitted infections than usual </p>

Some GPs are seeing more sexually transmitted infections than usual

(Daniel Tafjord/Unsplash)

I am looking at someone’s genitals. I can see five or six blisters scattered over the area each surrounded by redness. “A lovely, lovely classic rash.” Actually I don’t say this out loud, only in my head. I have learnt through bitter experience that remarks like this don’t go down well with patients.

In fact, I say, “Yes. I can see the blisters very clearly. Let’s take some swabs to double check what it is.”

I know exactly what it is. It’s obviously genital herpes. The new partner, the timing, the symptoms as well as the rash all fit together to make the diagnosis super-clear – which is why I am so enthusiastic. The truth is I don’t usually get to see a lot of classical genital herpes rashes. In normal times patients go straight to the sexually transmitted infection (STI) clinics and I rarely see them.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments