Rishi Sunak has a chance to prove himself in this week’s mini-Budget

On Thursday, Jeremy Hunt will continue where Rishi Sunak left off before he was rudely interrupted by Liz Truss’s meteoric government – using meteoric in its true sense of burning brightly and briefly before falling to earth.

When Sunak as chancellor last presented what was in effect a Budget, in May, he announced help with energy bills: a bit for everyone, a little more for people paying council tax in bands A to D, and a cash payment for those on benefits designed to cover the whole of the average expected cost.

Since then, a lot has changed. He resigned; Boris Johnson fell; politics was in turmoil. Meanwhile, the energy crisis became much worse, meaning that by the time she became prime minister Truss had to announce a vast government subsidy to freeze gas and electricity bills. That unfunded and uncosted spending destabilised the public finances, already under pressure from her campaign promises to reverse Sunak’s tax rises. She and Kwasi Kwarteng, her chancellor, then destroyed their government by cutting taxes by even more than she promised, causing a meltdown in the financial markets.