Toyota GR Yaris: very much a driver’s car

Over the past few idyllic pre-lockdown weeks (and it is on its way, don’t you worry), I’ve driven an awful lot of what you might broadly call SUVs, and I’m getting a bit bored of them, nice as they can be. We can all have too much of a good thing, after all, even chocolate cake. The ubiquitous SUV is rather like a dominant, fast-multiplying, cleverly evolving variant of the coronavirus, sometimes showing coupe- or even convertible-like features, and pushing existing strains (by analogy normal hatches, states and saloons) to extinction.

There are lots out there, so I have to say my “diet” has been a bit samey, despite there being many variations on the theme – electric, hybrid, diesel, petrol, sportier, budget and luxury. In no particular order these new products have included the Honda HR-V, Ford Mustang Mach-e, Dacia Duster, MG HS, Genesis GV80, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Bentley Bentayga. After being perched up high on that pile of big, heavy and – relatively – ponderous stuff, I wanted a something of an antidote, an amuse bouche to liven up the jaded palate. Hence the Toyota GR Yaris.

Note the nomenclature. This isn’t a Toyota Yaris GR, which would imply just another trim level of a standard Yaris, or some mildly updated performance version. No. The GR Yaris has remarkably little in common with the standard Yaris, capable as it is. The GR Yaris is in fact very much closer to the world rally championship model Toyota goes racing in. It’s got a different, lower, roof for example, all the better for aerodynamics, and made from light forged carbon. There’s lightness added via the aluminium bonnet, door skins, tailgate and the casing for the manual gearbox.

With its purposeful body-kit – functional not just for posing in – it’s wider, longer and wider than the standard Yaris and the back half is made out of a Toyota Corolla, to help cope with power and a grippy standard four-wheel drive system. It weighs in at 1.3 tonnes, which is slimline by modern standards.

THE SPEC Toyota GR Yaris Circuit Pack Price: £33,520 (as tested; range starts at £30,200) Engine capacity: 1.6litre petrol; 6-sp manual, 4WD Power output (hp @ rpm): 247@6,000 Top speed (mph): 143 0-62 mph (seconds): 5.5 Fuel economy (mpg): 34.3 CO2 emissions (g/km): 186

With the optional “Circuit Pack” your GR Yaris is even more the pure track weapon, with extra limited slip differentials, fancy brake Claiborne and 18-inch BBS alloy wheels, Michelin sports tyres and some “tuned” suspension. “Tuned” here meaning intolerably uncomfortable for anyone unfortunate enough to be a passenger in this hard riding mini monster. The GR Yaris is very much a driver’s car, as they say, and frankly I don’t know why they bothered putting the other seating in there. I have it on authority that even when pressed moderately hard Toyota’s little toy is intolerable.

If the ride doesn’t get your passenger nauseous then the G-forces will – it has supercar performance all the way to 143mph – and they’ll just have to put up with the 1.6 litre three-cylinder engine being thrashed happily all the way to 6,000rpm and beyond. With stresses such as that on its powertrain it’s no surprise the GR Yaris needs servicing every 6,000 miles. The boot is useless and the bucket seats mean you can only be comfortable in it if you, the driver, pretend you’re on the circuit. You can also tell it’s the real thing because it’s got a proper manual handbrake, fast being replaced by little electric switches.

(Toyota)

(Toyota)

There are other machines out there that can rival the GR Yaris for raw fun, such as Civic Type-R, ST Fords and various M-series BMWs and Mercedes-AMGs, but there’s nothing quite as dinky as the diminutive Toyota, and that adds greatly to the enjoyment.

I’m told there are great leasing deals to be had, but this is still a £30,000 Yaris: except that it isn’t, it’s actually a bespoke-built rally car special, assembled away from the other Yaris models. As a Toyota it shouldn’t break or break down, as well as being a rare sight. Indeed, it’s an instant classic and, if cared for (which isn’t the point, but still), will probably always be worth what you paid for it. It’s the antidote to the SUV boom, a vaccine against automotive boredom. It’s one of the few cars out there that is positively life-affirming. As long as it’s you in the driving seat.