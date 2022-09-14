Why Turkey’s Erdogan and Syria’s Assad might need each other again

Much of the rest of the world was zeroed in on the war in Ukraine. But when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to meet President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi last month, he had one top item on his agenda: getting his host to greenlight his military plans against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Few know what the two men spoke about on 5 August during nearly four hours of closed-door meetings inside the walls and upon the lush green grounds of the Bocharov Ruchey palace, the 1950s summer residence built for the leadership of the Soviet Union. But as often happens after long meetings between Putin and other world leaders, Erdogan emerged from the meeting a changed man.

After more than 11 years of openly agitating against the regime of Bashar al-Assad and backing his armed opponents, he began spouting a starkly different message on Syria, calling for reconciliation and dialogue with the Damascus leadership.