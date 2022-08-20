It may take years for real earnings to recover to the level seen prior to this year, according to experts. Huge increases in the cost of gas, electricity and a host of other basic goods have sent inflation rocketing to 10.1 per cent, with little sign that it is slowing down.

Families on lower incomes have been hit even harder, with consumer price inflation for the poorest tenth of households hitting 10.9 per cent, compared to 9.4 per cent for the richest tenth of households, according to calculations by the Resolution Foundation – a “cost-of-living gap” that the think tank says reflects the fact that less well-off households spend a greater share of their budget on food and energy bills.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, starting a protracted war, has certainly contributed to the current turmoil afflicting global energy markets.