Trying to make a living on the beaches of Valencia

Out on the promenade at Malvarrosa beach, there is hardly any shade. There are no parasols, no covered sections, no canvas canopies. There are some tall, skinny palm trees, each with a small cluster of leaves 20m up, but they do little to bat away the sunbeams that beat down mercilessly, turning the paved walkway into a concrete hotplate.

This simmering footpath is the main tourist strip in Valencia, Spain’s third city, a place where the sun is almost always beating down. On one side of the promenade is a row of hotels and restaurants; on the other, a broad swathe of golden fine-grain sand runs down to the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea. In summer, and in much of spring and autumn, the promenade is packed with holidaymakers and partying locals, all making their way to or from someplace. It’s like London’s Regent Street at Christmas, only with less clothing. And while to most the promenade is simply a road to somewhere, there is a group for whom it is their workplace.