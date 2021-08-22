In the summer of 1527, that notorious romantic Henry VIII wrote to young Anne Boleyn: “My mistress and friend, my heart and I surrender ourselves into your hands, beseeching you to hold us commended to your favour…” Henry goes on to describe the pain of their being apart – he was at this time still married to the long-suffering Catherine of Aragon – and encloses his “picture set in a bracelet” so that Anne might not forget him. Well, we all know how that turned out. Poor Anne lost her head and that ancient love letter – along with 17 others in more or less the same vein – is now in the possession of the Vatican Library. Possibly not what Henry imagined when he put quill pen to parchment in the throes of early love.

These days, we’re more likely to send an email than walk to the nearest post box but there’s still something about a handwritten letter that adds a certain solemnity to the feelings expressed therein. So what happens when the letter itself long outlives the sentiments scribbled upon it? Particularly when those sentiments have the potential to embarrass the sender? Or even the receiver?

As the internet increases its grip on our daily lives, we’re all more aware of the dangers of putting our thoughts out into the digital ether. An email, once it lands in the recipient’s in-box, might be forwarded and reproduced many thousands of times with a couple of clicks or have phrases cut and pasted and taken out of context. So, is it any safer to commit thoughts to paper and ink?