Why do ships like the Ever Given crash?

Julianne Cona, a second assistant engineer, was working on the Maersk Denver container ship which was sailing directly behind the Ever Given on 23 March 2021.

On that fateful day, the Ever Given, buffeted by gale force winds and travelling too fast down the Suez Canal, careened out of control and crashed into the bank. In the process, it became jammed between the two sides of the canal. In an instant, Suez was shut.

Cona says that, “apparently, the captain of the Ever Given yelled, ‘s***!’ just before he hit the bank. If I was in his position, a lot worse probably would have come out of my mouth!”