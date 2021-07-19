A miniseries about chess? It sounds like a terrible idea. Two players huddled over a board for hours on end – where’s the fun in that? Yet The Queen’s Gambit was a massive hit, the most popular scripted series on Netflix. And the thing that made it special was that the show’s star was a woman. “It opened up the chess world for many amateurs, for many people who never knew what chess looked like,” says Russian International Master Alina Kashlinskaya. “For women’s chess, it’s a very good step.”

The Queen’s Gambit was widely praised for the accuracy of its chess scenes. Former world champion Garry Kasparov was a consultant on the series – and it showed. Yet there was one thing which didn’t ring true – the way the male players treated the main character, chess prodigy Beth Harmon (portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy). As Hungarian Grandmaster Judit Polgár told The New York Times: “They were too nice to her.” For, as Polgár found out on the way up, it’s tough to be a woman in a man’s world.

